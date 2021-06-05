Chandigarh: Taking further preventive measures, the Chandigarh administration on Saturday extended weekend curfew in the UT till further order. According to a notification in this regard, District Magistrate Mandip Singh Brar said that the weekend corona curfew will be imposed from 5 AM on Saturday to 5 AM on Monday and no person will be allowed to leave home or move by vehicles during the curfew. Also Read - Noida Unlock Guidelines: Autorickshaws Can Ferry Only 2 Passengers, Mask Must For All

Complete list of restrictions:

As reported by The Tribune, the shops dealing in the supply of essential goods such as milk, bread, vegetables, fruits, dairy products, eggs, meat, groceries and bakeries will be allowed to remain open for home delivery up to 2 pm.

However, the manufacturing industry will be allowed to operate.

The UT administration said there will be no curbs on inter-state movement of essential and non-essential goods.

The kitchens of restaurants or hotels can remain open for home delivery only up to 10 PM. Passengers going to or returning from the airport, railway station or the ISBT will be exempted.

People going for appearing in examination and those on examination duties will be allowed movement.

All vaccination or testing centres will remain open.

Moreover, the morning walk will be allowed from 6 AM to 9 AM. However, the public will maintain the Covid protocol.

The development comes at a time when Chandigarh reported three deaths and 88 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. The active cases now stand at 1,005 and the toll at 765. As many as 215 patients have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours.

On May 31, the UT had extended the coronavirus-induced restrictions till June 9, but allowed more relaxations such as reopening of barbers and salons. It had also extended the shop opening time by an hour. All shops were allowed to open from 9 AM till 4 PM, from earlier till 3 PM.