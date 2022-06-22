Chandigarh: A major fire broke out in a furniture market located in Sector 53 and 54 on Wednesday. As per preliminary reports, over 11 shops have already been gutted in the fire. Media reports suggested that the fire broke out at 4 PM and flame has not been controlled as the firemen are engaged in dousing the flames. Fire trucks from different fire stations in the city have rushed to the spot and the reason for the fire is yet to ascertained.Also Read - Shimla, But Not Shimla! Beat The Heat At These 6 Hill Stations Near Chandigarh This Summer

Chandigarh | Massive fire breaks out in Furniture Market located in Sector 53-54, fire fighting operation underway pic.twitter.com/kzcPtkFEV9 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

A chaotic situation was witnessed in the area as shopkeepers and workers were seen taking out their goods amid fire in the shops.