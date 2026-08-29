Chandigarh Horror: 28-year-old influencer abducted, tied to tree and set on fire, accused on the run

Chandigarh Horror: A shocking and terrifying incident has surfaced from Punjab, where a 28-year-old woman was allegedly abducted from Chandigarh and set on fire in Morinda, and later succumbed to her injuries during treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). She died on August 26. The woman was identified as Manjeet Kaur, who was a social media influencer. Police lodged an FIR against two suspects after receiving a complaint from the victim’s mother.
As per the complaint filed by the victim woman’s mother, Kanta Devi, on the night of July 3rd, Shubhi and Pinda called Manjeet. They told her to meet them near a liquor shop located in Sector 34. When Manjeet arrived at the place, the duo pushed her into a car and took her o Morinda. There, the suspects physically assaulted the victim, tied her to a tree and then set her on fire.
A man spotted Manjeet, doused the fire using a blanket and rushed her to a hospital. Due to her critical condition, doctors referred her to a hospital in Mohali, from there she was referred to PGIMER Chandigarh on July 9.
According to doctors, Manjeet remained unconscious for weeks and regained consciousness on August 5. After regaining consciousness, she recounted the entire horrific incident to her family. However, her condition deteriorated and she succumbed to her injuries on August 26.
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