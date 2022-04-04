New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that the Chandigarh issue, raised by the Punjab Government, should be resolved amicably by holding discussions and not by passing unilateral resolutions in a state’s assembly.Also Read - ‘Jungle Raj in Punjab’: Sidhu Attacks Punjab’s AAP Government Over Law And Order Situation in State

"Chandigarh issue should be resolved by sitting together, it's not something that can be passed unilaterally in Assembly. They've (AAP) not been in power for four days and are raising these controversial issues. There must be a hidden agenda behind this," said Khattar.

Punjab Assembly had on Friday passed a resolution seeking immediate transfer of the Union Territory Chandigarh, which also serves as the state’s joint capital with Haryana, to Punjab.

“Punjab was reorganised through the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966 wherein, the state of Punjab was reorganised into the state of Haryana, Union Territory of Chandigarh and some parts of Punjab were given to the then Union Territory of Himachal Pradesh,” the resolution said.

“Since then a balance was maintained in the administration of common assets like Bhakra Beas Management Board, by way of giving management positions in some proportion to the nominees of state of Punjab and state of Haryana. Through many of its recent actions the Central government has been trying to upset this balance,” it said.