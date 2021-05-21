Chandigarh: The Chandigarh administration has announced weekend Corona curfew from 5 am on Saturday (22nd May) to 5 am on Monday (24th May), reports news agency ANI. As per an order issued by District Magistrate, Chandigarh, no one will be allowed to venture outside without a suitable or urgent cause during the corona curfew period. All shops and other establishments will remain closed. However, shops selling essentials, such as, milk, groceries, etc shall be permitted to remain open, but only for home delivery, that too till 2 PM. Also Read - Chandigarh Extends Corona Curfew Till THIS Date to Curb Covid-19 Cases

