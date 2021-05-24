Chandigarh: In a bid to break the chain of coronavirus transmission, the UT Administration has decided to continue with the weekend curfew in the city. Weekend curfew will continue from 6 PM on May 28 to 5 AM on May 31 in Chandigarh. During the weekend curfew, only essential shops will be allowed to remain open. Restaurants will be allowed to operate for home delivery and take-aways only. Also Read - Chandigarh Imposes Weekend Corona Curfew. What's Allowed, What's Not

Night curfew is already in place from 6 pm to 5 am and will continue to remain so, Chandigarh Administration said. Shops will be allowed to remain open from 9 AM to 3 PM, following COVID protocols. All shopping malls, cinema halls, theatres, museums, gym, libraries, spa, salons, Sukhna Lake and Rock Garden will continue to remain closed, the UT Administration said.