Chandigarh Lockdown: The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday decided to extend the COVID-19 guidelines on containment measures till 31st August. Earlier in an order, the authorities had allowed the schools in Chandigarh to start functioning physically from July 19 for Class 9 to Class 12 subject to parents’ consent. It has also allowed the reopening of coaching institutes from July 19 on the condition that all the eligible students and staff are administered at least one dose of vaccine.Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Update: Nagpur Relaxes Covid Curbs, Shops Allowed to Open till 8pm on Weekdays | Check What's Allowed, What's Not

Here are the details from the order issued by the authorities earlier: Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown Update: Devotees Barred From Entering 22 Temples in Madurai till This Date | Full List Here