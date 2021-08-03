Chandigarh Lockdown: The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday decided to extend the COVID-19 guidelines on containment measures till 31st August. Earlier in an order, the authorities had allowed the schools in Chandigarh to start functioning physically from July 19 for Class 9 to Class 12 subject to parents’ consent. It has also allowed the reopening of coaching institutes from July 19 on the condition that all the eligible students and staff are administered at least one dose of vaccine.Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Update: Nagpur Relaxes Covid Curbs, Shops Allowed to Open till 8pm on Weekdays | Check What's Allowed, What's Not
- The schools will start functioning physically from 19th July, 2021 for 9th to 12th classes subject to parents’ consent for sending their wards to the schools. However, online mode of teaching will continue.
- The coaching institutes will be allowed to function physically from 19th July, 2021 with the condition that all the eligible students and staff are administered at least one dose of vaccine and the covid protocols are strictly followed in the institutes. Detailed order in this behalf will be issued by Secretary, Education.
- The number of guests for social gatherings like weddings would be increased from 100 to 200 or 50% capacity of the banquet halls, whichever is less with the condition that all adult guests and staff of the hotels/banquet halls must have received at least one dose of vaccine or have negative RT-PCR report of last 72 hours.
- Rock Garden and Museums will be opened with covid protocol.
- Cinema halls and Spas would also be allowed to function with 50% capacity