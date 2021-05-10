Chandigarh: Chandigarh administration on Monday decided to extend the ongoing ‘corona curfew’ by one more week in a bid to curb the coronavirus outbreak. Chandigarh had already imposed a weekend curfew from 5 AM on May 8 till 5 AM on May 10. Also Read - Haryana Govt Announces Financial Aid of Rs 5000 to BPL Families

According to the new guidelines, the night curfew has been put in place from 6 PM to 5 AM every day till Monday, May 17. Meanwhile, day-time movement is permitted. Also Read - Bodies Seen Floating on Banks of Ganga in Bihar's Buxar, Sends Panic Across Town

Shops selling fruits, vegetables, dairy products and medicines will remain open.

Bakeries, opticians, mobile repair stores and other similar essential shops will remain open.

Street vendors selling essential items allowed till 5 PM.

Government offices and banks working at 50% capacity.

Gatherings at weddings with 50 persons, at funerals with 20 persons allowed.

Chandigarh on Sunday registered a record 895 fresh cases, taking the caseload in the UT to 50,207, according to the administration’s health bulletin. Ten deaths were reported, taking the toll to 568, while the active cases stood at 8,511 till last evening. Also Read - Black Fungus: Major Symptoms, Treatment, And How It's Different From Skin-Based Fungal Infection