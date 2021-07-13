Chandigarh: Schools in Chandigarh will start functioning physically from July 19 for Class 9 to Class 12 subject to parents’ consent. Online mode of teaching will continue, the UT Administration said on Tuesday.Also Read - Colleges in Karnataka to Reopen Soon? Read Deputy CM's Latest Statement Here

It has also allowed reopening of coaching institutes from July 19 on the condition that all the eligible students and staff are administered at least one dose of vaccine.

The UT has also allowed cinema halls and spas to function with 50% capacity.

(With inputs from ANI)