New Delhi: Chandigarh administration has further relaxed Covid-19 lockdown following a continuous decline in cases. All shops will now remain open from 10 am to 8 pm, reports news agency ANI.

All restaurants/bars are allowed to remain open with 50% capacity from 10 am to 10.30 pm. Night curfew in the city will be in place from 11 pm to 5 am, the UT administration said.

