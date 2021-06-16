Chandigarh: The Chandigarh administration today announced new guidelines announcing the revised timings for the ongoing night curfew in the city. According to revised timing, the night curfew will be observed between 10:30 PM-5 AM. Earlier, it used to be from 10 PM to 5 AM. “There shall be a prohibition on movement of individuals/travellers for all non-essential activities between 10:30 PM to 05.00 AM in Chandigarh. No person shall leave their homes or roam around on any road or public spaces during the said hours,” the guidelines read. Also Read - Punjab Lockdown: State Relaxes COVID Restrictions From Today; Night Curfew And Weekend Curfew to Continue

What will be allowed during night curfew:

The manufacturing units/industry shall be allowed to open.

There shall be no curbs on inter-state movement of essential and non-essential goods.

Pregnant women and patients for getting medical/health services.

ATM, hospital, vet hospitals, related medical establishments can stay open.

Chandigarh administration imposed the night curfew between 10:30 pm and 5 am. Earlier, it used to be from 10 pm to 5 am. pic.twitter.com/qgYwbEjb18 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the Punjab government on Tuesday eased restrictions, allowing restaurants, cinema halls and gyms to operate at 50 per cent capacity beginning today (June 16). Under fresh guidelines, which will be in effect till June 25, daily night curfew will be in place from 8 pm to 5 am and weekend curfew from 8 pm on Saturday up to 5 am on Monday across the state, according to a government statement.

What allowed/banned?

Air-conditioned buses can ply with 50 per cent occupation.

Bars, pubs and ”ahatas” (taverns) shall, however, continue to remain closed.

All educational institutions–schools and colleges — will also continue to be closed.

Opening of all restaurants, including those in hotels, cafes, coffee shops, fast food outlets, dhabas, and cinemas and gyms at maximum 50 per cent capacity, subject to all their employees having received at least one dose of Covid vaccine.

Punjab Covid-19 cases

Punjab reported 629 fresh Covid cases on Monday, taking the infection tally in the state to 5,88,525. A total of 33 more fatalities pushed the toll to 15,602, according to a medical bulletin. The number of active cases dropped to 11,913 from 12,981 on Sunday. Deaths were reported from several districts including Amritsar, Barnala, Fazilka, Bathinda, Jalandhar and Ludhiana.