Chandigarh: Keeping in view the rising cases of coronavirus, a complete lockdown will come into effect in Chandigarh from Wednesday. During the day-long total lockdown, non-essential movement shall be prohibited. However, a weekend lockdown will be imposed from 8 PM on April 23 till 5 AM on April 26. This strict measures have been announced by the Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore.

The Punjab government on Monday had announced to clamp lockdown in Mohali on Wednesday to avoid gathering of people.

Announcing the fresh restriction, the UT administration urged residents to stay indoors. Essential activities and services and home delivery of food are exempted from the purview of the lockdown, it said.

Apart from this, the UT administration also announced other restrictions, which will be in place till April 30. While all gymnasiums and spas in the union territory will remain closed, cinema halls can run with 50 per cent capacity, it said.

On the other hand, the government offices will function with 50 per cent staff strength, and general public will be allowed to meet officers only with prior appointment.

The administration also banned on all social, cultural, political and religious events. The existing limit on gatherings in permitted functions will be reduced to 100 for outdoor events and 50 for indoor ones, it said.

Buses will run but with 50 per cent capacity only, the administration said, adding, museums, libraries, coaching institutions will remain closed.