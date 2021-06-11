Chandigarh Lockdown: Looking at the coronavirus situation in the UT, the Chandigarh administration on Friday imposed full curfew for two days in the UT, As per latest updates, the full corona curfew will be imposed from 5 AM on June 13 till 5 AM on June 14 in the UT. However, the UT has allowed many other economic activities to continue as part of its unlock process. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown: States Eases Curbs, Allows Liquor Shops to Open Till 5 PM in 27 Districts

Issuing the guidelines, the UT administration said that the shops dealing with the essential goods such as milk, bread, vegetable and fruits will be allowed to open till 2 PM. Also Read - ‘No Excuse Please’: SC Asks West Bengal Govt to Implement One Nation-One Ration Card Immediately

Moreover, there will be no restrictions on inter-state movement and non-essential goods. The UT administration also stated that all vehicles and people in bonafide inter-state transit will be allowed to pass but only after due verification of point of origin and destinations. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Restrictions to be Relaxed in Pune As Cases go Down, Shops to Open Till 7 PM | Detail Guidelines Here

Full list of guidelines here:

The UT administration also allowed the morning walk from 6 AM till 9 AM. It said in the guidelines that the government employees working in the tricity will be allowed transit on production of valid identity cards and duty orders.

Chandigarh on June 11 recorded 70 cases, 3 deaths and 84 discharges, taking the total number of active cases in the Union Territory to 564.

On June 8, the Chandigarh administration eased COVID restrictions, allowing all shops to remain open till 6 PM and reducing the night curfew timing.

The administration also allowed all restaurants, bars, gyms, clubs and spas to open with 50 per cent capacity. However, the cinema halls and theatres will continue to remain closed.

The city is witnessing a consistent drop in daily number of infections. On Monday, Chandigarh had registered 48 new cases, taking the infection tally to 60,707.

Holding a Covid review meeting, the UT administration decided that all shops would remain open from 10 AM till 6 PM. Earlier, the shops were allowed to remain open from 9 AM till 4 PM.

The night curfew in the city will now be from 10 pm till 5 am. Earlier, the night curfew was in place from 6 pm till 5 am on weekdays.

It had said that the shopping malls can remain open from 10 AM to 6 PM. However, the eating outlets inside the malls can remain open till 8 PM.