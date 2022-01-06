Chandigarh Lockdown News Today: The Chandigarh administration on Thursday further tightened the COVID restrictions and banned non-essential activities from 10 PM till 5 AM. Issuing fresh guidelines, the UT administration said that the educational institutions and sports complexes will remain closed and 50% work from home will continue for government and private offices.Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 Schedule Released: Exam to Begin From March 28 | Deets Inside

Moreover, the order from the UT government said that the cinema halls, shopping malls and the restaurants will operate at 50% capacity. However, the public gathering has been restricted to 50 persons (indoor) and 100 people (outdoor). Also Read - Odisha Revises Night Curfew Timing, Imposes Fresh Curbs; Mandates RT-PCR For Flyers At Bhubaneswar Airport

Full list of guidelines: Also Read - Puducherry Imposes Fresh Restrictions Till Jan 31; Malls, Markets To Operate At 50% Capacity

The development comes as Chandigarh on Thursday reported 331 new cases and 17 recoveries. The positivity rate stands at 7.61% and active cases at 979.

Prior to these guidelines, the Chandigarh administration had on Sunday ordered that marriage palaces and other eateries will operate at half of their capacity. The directions came into force with immediate effect.

The administration said that any breach of the order shall invite action under the relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code.

As per the order, the coffee shops, eating places, marriage palaces and banquet halls can remain open with 50 per cent capacity, subject to the condition of allowing only fully vaccinated adults or those whose second dose was not due as per health protocols.

In a separate order, the Chandigarh Administration said all activities, including boating, will remain closed at Sukhna Lake, except from 5 AM till 9 AM and from 6 AM to 8 PM from Monday to Saturday, during which morning or evening walkers will be allowed with proper covid protocol.