Chandigarh: After reviewing the coronavirus situation in the UT, the Chandigarh administration on Tuesday relaxed the lockdown guidelines further and allowed the restaurants, bars and eateries to open from 10 AM to 10.30 PM. Issuing fresh guidelines, the UT administration said that now the guests will be allowed for special gatherings to 100 (persons) or 50% capacity of the banquet hall.

On June 18, the Chandigarh administration had lifted the Sunday lockdown from the UT and had allowed markets to remain open on Sunday. However, it said that the night curfew in the city will continue from 10:30 PM to 5 AM.

Check full guidelines here:

The UT administration had also allowed the city’s famous Sukhna lake to open on Sunday from 5 AM till 9 AM.

Apart from this, the Chandigarh administration also eased Covid-19 restrictions, allowing all the shops in the city to remain open till 7 PM.

Chandigarh’s COVID-19 tally increased to 61,728 with 10 fresh cases, according to the medical bulletin. No fresh death was reported in the union territory. The death toll stands at 808, the bulletin said. The number of active cases in Chandigarh stands at 143, it said.