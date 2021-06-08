Chandigarh: As Punjab and Haryana have announced a slew of relaxations in the wake of a dip in coronavirus cases, the Chandigarh administration on Tuesday allowed shops to open from 10 AM to 6 PM. Earlier, the shops were allowed to open from 9 AM to 4 PM only. Chandigarh also allowed the restaurants and bars to open from 10 AM to 9 PM with 50% capacity. However, the night curfew in Chandigarh will continue from 10 PM to 5 AM. Also Read - Amity To Fully Sponsor Education Of Its Students Who Lost Their Parents Due To Pandemic

Issuing further guidelines, the UT administration said that there will be completely closure on Sunday, only essential shops, including barber shops, allowed. Moreover, the shopping malls will be allowed from 10 AM to 6 PM, eating outlets are allowed till 8 PM.

With these relaxations, the UT residents got a major relief after more than a month. Earlier, it was reported that the UT could follow the unlock pattern of Haryana and Punjab where a limited number of shops could be allowed to open in shopping malls in the city and the authorities are mulling lifting the weekend curfew.

The UT Administration had planned to allow dine-in at restaurants and hotels with 50 per cent seating capacity and the number of persons attending a marriage function or a funeral could also be increased.

Currently, only 20 persons are allowed to attend a marriage function and 10 persons a funeral. However, the final decision on providing the relaxations will be taken in a review meeting to be presided over by UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore.

Prior to this partial unlocking, the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) has already sought restoring the old shopping timings of 10 AM to 8 PM in markets.

Earlier, the Chandigarh administration had extended the Covid curfew till June 9. Last week, it had allowed opening of salons and barber shops for haircutting only.