New Delhi: The Chandigarh administration on Friday announced there will be no lockdown or closure on Sunday. The night curfew will be from 10:30 pm to 5:00 am. Sukhna Lake will remain closed except from 5:00 am to 9:00 am and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday