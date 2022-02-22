New Delhi: Residents in Chandigarh faced a harrowing time as several parts of the city faced major power outages following a strike by the Electricity Department. For the unversed, the department went on a three-day strike from Monday night to protest against the privatisation of the department.Also Read - Chandigarh Changes Office Timing From Feb 21 to Reduce Traffic Congestion. Check Latest Timing Here

IANS reported that most of the places have been facing snapping of power since midnight. Besides, elective surgeries at the Government Medical College Hospital in Sector 32 (GMCH 32) have been postponed. Residents claimed that three helpline numbers set up for registering the complaints have not been responding to the calls. Also Read - Chandigarh Lifts Night Curfew, Allows Schools & Colleges To Open From Feb 14. Latest Guidelines Here

Speaking to the news agency officials said that the situation may remain the same for two days more as 1,000 employees began a 72-hour strike on Monday night. Also Read - Chandigarh Schools, Colleges to Reopen from This Date, Vaccination Must | Details Here

“Most of the Industrial Area Phase I and II witnessed blackouts since Monday night. Officers are showing helplessness in restoring power. Hope they arrive at some solution for the next two days,” said Chamber of Chandigarh Industries President Naveen Manglani.

Meanwhile, UT Powermen Union President Gopal Dutt Joshi blamed the winds for the disruption of power in Chandigarh. “We have not disrupted the electricity supply, but we are on strike. Employees hired from neighbouring Punjab and Haryana probably are not able to detect the fault,” he added.

(With IANS Inputs)