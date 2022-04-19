New Delhi: After Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh’s administration has made mask-wearing compulsory at public places. The decision has been taken in the wake of rising cases in many states.Also Read - Leaky Roofs, Filthy Toilets: Inside Quarantine Centres In Shanghai

“We’ve issued a fresh advisory regarding the wearing of masks in public places. We’ve achieved 100% vaccination coverage in 18 years & above age group, 90% in 15-18-year-olds & 29% coverage in 12-14 age group. We will set up vaccination camps at schools”, said Health Secretary, Chandigarh. Also Read - Reinfections Leading to Rise in Number of New COVID Cases

The UT administration has also asked citizens to strictly adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour including hand hygiene and maintaining social distancing. Wearing masks is needed during the whole journey in public transport (buses, trains, aircraft and taxi etc); during stay inside cinema halls, shopping malls and departmental stores etc; during stay inside classrooms, office-rooms, indoor gatherings,” the statement further read. Also Read - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022 Game Like to be Moved From Pune to Mumbai Due to Covid Cases in DC Camp: Report

Earlier, the UT had lifted all COVID-related bans following the significant decline in COVID cases across the nation.

However, with the sudden rise in cases, face masks have been made compulsory in UP’s 7 districts —Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, and Baghpat as well as Luckno and Haryana’s 4 districts —Gurugram, Jhajjar, Sonipat and Faridabad.