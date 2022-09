New Delhi: National Highway 3 (Chandigarh -Manali highway) has been closed near Pandoh due to a landslide that occurred during the road widening work on Tuesday. According to an ANI report quoting SP Mandi, no persons were injured, however, one excavation machine damaged.Also Read - Centre Plans To Expand Disaster Warning System By Issuing Alerts Via Radio, Railway Stations

Traffic has been diverted via Katola route to Manali.