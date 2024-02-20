Home

News

Chandigarh Mayoral Election: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Thanks Supreme Court For ‘Saving Democracy’

Chandigarh Mayoral Election: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Thanks Supreme Court For ‘Saving Democracy’

Chandigarh Mayoral Election: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has thanked the apex court for 'saving democracy in difficult times.'.

New Delhi: In a historic judgement, the Supreme Court of India declared Aam Aadmi Party’s Kuldeep Kumar as the winner of the Chandigarh mayoral election today. Notably, the bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra quashed the decision by Returning Officer Anil Masih, who declared BJP candidate Manoj Kumar Sonkar as Chandigarh Mayor on January 30.

Trending Now

Hours after the Supreme Court gave this judgement, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked the apex court for ‘saving democracy in difficult times.’.

You may like to read

“Thank you, SC, for saving democracy in these difficult times!” Delhi CM Kejriwal said in a post on X.

Case Of Returning Officer Fefacing Ballots

The order of the apex court came as it found that the Returning Officer had deliberately defaced eight ballots that were cast in favour of Kuldeep Kumar so as to make them invalid. The apex court today physically examined the ballot papers and found that they are not defaced. It directed that Kuldeep Kumar be elected as mayor with 20 votes (12 votes which he received and eight defaced by Masih).

“The eight votes which were treated as invalid by making those markings… counting the eight votes for the petitioner (AAP candidate Kumar) will make him have 20 votes. We direct that the election result by the Returning Officer is quashed. The petitioner is declared to be the winner of the Chandigarh mayoral polls,” the bench said in its order.

It further directed the Registrar Judicial to issue notice to Anil Masih for perjury proceedings under Section 340 CrPC for making a false statement before the court that the mark was made on eight ballots as they were defaced.

The bench slammed Masih, saying he had “unlawfully altered the course of the mayoral election.”

The apex court, during the hearing, noted that eight ballots were cast in favour of the AAP mayor candidate.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.