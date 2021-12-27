Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election Results 2021: The counting of votes for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Elections 2021 are underway. On Friday, 60% out of the total 6,33,475 eligible people had cast their votes for the 35-ward Municipal Corporation Chandigarh. As per the poll official, the voter turnout was 0.5 per cent higher than the 2016 polls. This time the city witnessed three-cornered battle with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) into the fray from all 35 wards.Also Read - Omicron Scare: Chandigarh To Allow Only Fully-Vaccinated People In Hotels, Public Places
In the past, the battle was between two archrivals — the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The ruling BJP made development and its achievements in the past six years as its main campaign agenda. The Congress, having lost three successive elections to the BJP, based its campaign on anti-incumbency, saying the saffron party failed miserably to retain the tag of the ‘City Beautiful’. The AAP campaign was largely focused on replicating its successful “Delhi Model” in the city.
Here are the LIVE updates
Counting Centres | Ward-wise
- From ward 1-4: Government Home Science College, Sector 10
- From ward 5-8: Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology, Sector 26
- Ward 9-12: Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 18 (ward 9 to 12)
- Ward 13-16: Post Graduate College, Sector 11
- Ward 17-20: Government College for Education (ward 17 to 20)
- Ward 21-24: Chandigarh Institute of Hotel Management, Sector 42 (ward 21 to 24)
- Ward 25-28: Post Graduate College for Girls, Sector 42 (25 to 28)
- Ward 29-31: Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50
- Ward 33-25: Post Graduate College, Sector 46