New Delhi: Making a stunning debut in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Elections 2021, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emerged as the single largest party winning 14 of 35 wards, while the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress won 12 and 8 seats respectively. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) managed to bag one. Traditionally, the municipal election – held every five years – witnesses a locking of horns between the BJP and the Congress, but the AAP's entry made the contest this time a three-cornered battle.

‘Chandigarh A Trailer’

Reacting to the thumping win, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said, “I thank the people of Chandigarh on behalf of AAP & Arvind Kejriwal to have given such love & trust to a small & honest party like ours, who contested elections here for the first time ever. Chandigarh is just a trailer, Punjab is the movie.”

Hitting out at the BJP and Congress, Chadha said, “During the past 25 years, these parties have ruled the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. Of this, the BJP has been in power for 13 years while the Congress has remained in power for 12 years. People were fed up with these traditional parties which failed to deliver despite being given repeated chance and they were looking for an honest, viable alternative.”

“These two traditional parties failed to undertake development and bring about a change in the system, which people wanted. People saw how an ordinary councillor, who used to roam on bicycle and scooter, has big farmhouses and accumulated properties, people were fed up with all this and were looking for a viable alternative,” the AAP leader added.

“The AAP, which was fighting these polls for the first time, has done well. People gave their so much support and I thank our workers, leaders for this. And I salute the people of Chandigarh that this time they did not support traditional parties BJP and Congress and gave chance to a new, honest party,” Chadha further said.

Asked if MC results in Chandigarh, which is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, will have any impact on the upcoming Punjab assembly polls, Chadha quipped, “This is just a trailer. ‘Chandigarh abhi Jhanki hai, Punjab abhi baki hai’. The mood of the people here will be seen in upcoming Punjab polls too”.d

BJP Suffers Humiliating Defeat

In a big setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the sitting mayor and party candidate Ravi Kant Sharma suffered a humiliating defeat from ward number 17. He was defeated by AAP’s Damanpreet Singh with a margin of 828 votes. Former mayor and BJP candidate Davesh Moudgil lost to AAP’s Jasbir by 939 votes from ward number 21.

What Happened in 2016?

In the last Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP had won 20 seats and its erstwhile ally SAD one. The Congress had managed to win only four seats.