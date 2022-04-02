Chandigarh: The Chandigarh administration has approved the new Excise Policy for the year 2022-23, under which, facility of 2-hour extension in closure timings (up to 3 AM) has been provided to restaurants/bars/hotels on payment of additional license fees. Round the clock service of liquor has also been allowed in 3 Star and 4 Star Hotels on payment of additional license fees. Under the new policy, excise duties have been increased by approximately 5.5%. Minimum retail sale price of liquor has also been reasonably increased in the range of 5% to 10% “considering input costs and taxes”.Also Read - Delhi: 24 Liquor Shops Sealed Till Dec 31 For Violation Of Civic Norms, 113 More Served Notices

As per the statement issued by Chandigarh administration, the new excise policy has been passed with an aims at balancing the aspirations of the consumers, manufacturers, wholesalers/retailers and the government.

What does the new policy say?