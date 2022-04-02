Chandigarh: The Chandigarh administration has approved the new Excise Policy for the year 2022-23, under which, facility of 2-hour extension in closure timings (up to 3 AM) has been provided to restaurants/bars/hotels on payment of additional license fees. Round the clock service of liquor has also been allowed in 3 Star and 4 Star Hotels on payment of additional license fees. Under the new policy, excise duties have been increased by approximately 5.5%. Minimum retail sale price of liquor has also been reasonably increased in the range of 5% to 10% “considering input costs and taxes”.Also Read - Delhi: 24 Liquor Shops Sealed Till Dec 31 For Violation Of Civic Norms, 113 More Served Notices
As per the statement issued by Chandigarh administration, the new excise policy has been passed with an aims at balancing the aspirations of the consumers, manufacturers, wholesalers/retailers and the government.
What does the new policy say?
- Under the new policy, 65 degree proof of country liquor has been introduced apart from the existing 50 degree proof and 60 degree proof.
- This will increase choice for the consumers and make better quality of country liquor available.
- To curb spurious liquor, pilfer proof seals has been made mandatory in country liquor bottles.
- Now, only 50% of the basic quota of country liquor will be distributed equally amongst the bottling plants in the Union Terratory, while other 50% of the basic quota will be kept open.
- Further, additional quota will also be kept open. This will increase choice to the retail venders to obtain supplies as per their choice of bottling plant and brand.
- Under the new police, the overall basic quota has been reasonably increased by 13.4% as per consultation with stakeholders.
- The administration has also allowed the sale of imported RTD (Ready to Drink) in Chandigarh.
- The allotment of retail venders of liquor will be made through e-tendering system for more transparency.
- The online facility for issuance of permit/passes and applying various Excise Licenses has been introduced to facilitate stakeholders.
- The administration has also reduced EMD (Earnest Money Deposit) for better participation in the bids. Now, mendatory computerised billing will be introduced by October 12, 2022, and penalty of Rs. 5000 will introduced on non-issuance of receipt.
- The Covid rebate (pro-rata reversal of license fees) as given in the last year, will continue to all retail venders, bars, restaurants, hotels, clubs among other places.
- The administration will introduce a track and trace system during this policy year to curb illegal sale of liquor.
- Stringent penalty for non-maintenance of minimum retail sale price by liquor vendenders will also be introduced, and they will be sealed for 3 days on first violation itself.
- The administration will also install CCTV cameras in all retail vending shops by May 1, 2022, and introduce a penalty of Rs. 50,000 on sale of expired liquor by retail vends.
- E-Vehicle Cess introduced in pursuance of E-Vehicle Policy of Chandigarh Administration. The Cess will be levied per Bottle varying from Rs. 2 to Rs. 40.
- To promote low alcoholic drinks, license fees and duties have not been increased on Beer, Wine, RTD (Ready to Drink) etc.
- Considering the request of hotels and restaurant associations and to give support to them, their license fee has been kept the same under the new policy.
- To ensure availability of more variety and brands, label/brand registration fees has also been kept the same.