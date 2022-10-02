Chandigarh: This Diwali and Gurupurab, only green crackers, certified by CSIR-NEERI will be allowed for sale and use in the union territory of Chandigarh, the administration said in a statement on Saturday. The time for use of crackers has been fixed for two hours only, from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali and from 4 am to 5 am; 9 pm to 10 pm on Gurupurab.Also Read - Delhi to Launch New Action Plan to Fight Air Pollution From October 1. Full Details Here

The order issued by the District Magistrate's office also said the sale will be allowed only through licensed traders. It also directed e-commerce websites including Flipcart, Amazon, etc not to accept online orders for crackers.

Chandigarh administration allows the sale and use of only green firecrackers certified by CSIR-NEERI. On Diwali day, the use of firecrackers would be allowed strictly from 8 PM till 10 PM pic.twitter.com/mGZtgCdedx — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022

The administration also advised the spread of awareness regarding harmful effects of burning crackers.

The Dussehra festivities where Ravana effigies will be burned, shall also have green crackers in them, the order said.