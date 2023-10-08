Chandigarh To Get Metro Train Services, Construction To Start Soon; Details Here

The AAR will assess the feasibility of different metro alignment options, while the DPR will provide a detailed plan for the project, including its cost, schedule, and technical specifications. Once the DPR is approved by the government, construction can begin.

During a meeting led by Chandigarh Adviser to the Administrator Dharam Pal, RITES presented its inception report for the Tricity Metro project. The inception report is a crucial step in ensuring that all stakeholders have a shared understanding of the consultant’s plan of action and timeline for conducting the evaluation. Officials from Punjab and Haryana also attended the meeting, the report also said.

Tricity City Metro: Route Details

The first phase of the Tricity Metro project will cover a significant area, with a total length of 77 kilometers. This will include 35 kilometers in Chandigarh, 11 kilometers in Panchkula, and 31 kilometers in Mohali and New Chandigarh. Construction on Phase-I is scheduled to begin in 2027 and be completed in 2037. This is an expansion from the original plan, which aimed to cover 66 kilometers in Phase-I.

Chandigarh Metro: Project Details

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Tricity Metro project will cost Rs 6.54 crore to prepare. Once the DPR is finalized, further approvals will be sought from the government. The project will be funded by the states, the central government, and a lending agency, with each party contributing 20%, 20%, and 60%, respectively. The tentative cost of the project is estimated at Rs 10,570 crore.

“Once the reports are there, we will be moving them to the government for approval. And we are hoping that the work on Metro will begin in March next year,” a senior officer of the Chandigarh administration said.

The Chandigarh Metro project is expected to be a major boon to the city, providing a fast and efficient mode of transportation for residents and commuters. It is also anticipated to boost economic growth and create new jobs.