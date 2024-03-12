Chandigarh PGI Horror: Woman Radiographer Dies By Suicide On Campus, Colleagues Allege Harassment By A Senior

Chandigarh: Tragedy struck the PGIMER in Chandigarh as a supervisor radiographer, in her 50s, died by suicide within the hospital premises on Monday morning. The incident unfolded as she locked hersel

Chandigarh: Tragedy struck the PGIMER in Chandigarh as a supervisor radiographer, in her 50s, died by suicide within the hospital premises on Monday morning. The incident unfolded as she locked herself in the CT Scan Room and slashed her wrist, leading to significant blood loss before help arrived. Despite efforts to save her, she was declared brought dead upon arrival at the emergency ward. According to a report in HT, the radiographer, who was on the morning shift at the Advanced Paediatric Centre, leaves behind a husband and a son living abroad.

The absence of a suicide note has left many questions unanswered, with colleagues suggesting that alleged harassment by a senior tutor and his wife may have driven her to take such a drastic step. The authorities are currently investigating the matter, and the police have yet to confirm the motive behind the suicide.

PGIMER spokespersons, in a statement, said, “Postmortem and forensic reports are awaited. The institute is cooperating fully with the police as they conduct their investigation into the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.”

Dr. MS Sandhu, the head of the department of radio diagnosis and imaging, declined to provide any comments on the situation when approached, HT reported.

The PGI campus has been marred by tragic incidents involving medical professionals attempting to end their lives. Here are some of the unfortunate events that have taken place on the campus over the years.

The first incident dates back to July 2023 when a senior resident doctor made an attempt on his life, citing a faculty member in his department as the reason in a note left behind. In 2018, a 24-year-old junior resident doctor tragically ended his life by hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room. In 2015, a 26-year-old clerk in the pathology department lost his life after jumping from the fifth floor. Another heartbreaking incident occurred in April 2010 when a 25-year-old medical professional, who was reportedly facing harassment from his seniors, died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of his hostel building.

In conclusion, the series of unfortunate events involving medical professionals at the PGI campus highlight the critical importance of addressing mental health challenges in the medical field.

