Coronavirus Restrictions in Chandigarh: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in Chandigarh, the UT administration has directed restaurants and hotels to operate at 50 per cent capacity. As per the latest order on coronavirus restrictions, all restaurants in the city will close by 11 PM and the last order can be taken till 10 PM. The decision to impose restrictions was taken in a meeting presided over by Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore, who is also the administrator of UT Chandigarh. During the meeting he suggested that contact tracing should be intensified and all those who have come into contact with positive cases must be mandatorily tested.

Check list of latest restrictions imposed in Chandigarh:

1) As per the order, schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Chandigarh will remain closed till March 31.

2) The annual public ‘Holi-Milan’ gatherings have been banned and clubs and hotels will not allow any ceremonial gatherings this year. However, the residents can celebrate the Holi festival at home while following appropriate COVID protocol.

3) The museums, libraries, auditoriums and theatres in the city which are being run by the Chandigarh administration will also remain closed till further orders.

4) At this moment, no fresh permission will be granted for holding any exhibition/mela to entertain gatherings. However, those exhibitions which were given permission earlier might be allowed as per their schedule.

5) Strict monitoring of COVID appropriate behaviour will be carried out in crowded places like Sukhna lake, ‘Apni Mandis’, markets and malls.

6) Vegetable/fruit vendors are allowed to sell their items in carts by visiting various residential areas, as it will reduce the crowd in Apni Mandis and the wholesale market in Sector 26.

7) Hosts in various events such as weddings and political gatherings should ensure that all participants wear masks and follow strict COVID guidelines.

The development comes as Chandigarh has reported a surge in coronavirus cases in the last few days. Chandigarh on Monday reported 208 more coronavirus cases, taking the total count to 24,667.

On the other hand, Punjab on Monday reported 2,319 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,15,409, while 58 fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,382.