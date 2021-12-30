New Delhi: In the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases, Chandigarh administration has established ‘Mini COVID Care Centre’ where asymptomatic patients would be admitted if there is no isolation facility at their home. ‘Mini COVID Care Centre’ at Indira Holiday Home, Sector 24B, Chandigarh will become operational from next year. Also Read - Enhance Testing, Increase Vaccination Coverage: Centre Writes to 8 States Amid Rising COVID Cases

‘Mini COVID Care Centre’ was established at Indira Holiday Home, Sector 24B, Chandigarh, due to the rising number of cases. COVID patients will be sent to this centre from 3rd January 2022. Asymptomatic COVID positive patients should be admitted to ‘Mini COVID Care Centre’ if there is no isolation facility (separate room with washroom) available at their home”, the UT administration said. Also Read - Is Maharashtra Planning to Impose More Curbs? CM Thackeray to Hold Meeting With Covid Task Force Shortly

Punjab Reported First Omicron Case

This comes days after Punjab reported its first Omicron case with a 36-year-old man, who came from Spain earlier this month, testing positive for the new variant of coronavirus. The man, who arrived in India on December 4, visited his relatives in Nawanshahr in Punjab, a health official said. The man tested negative for coronavirus upon his arrival. However, he tested positive on December 12, he added. Also Read - RBI Flags Omicron Threat To Growth, Says Banks Strong Enough To Face Challenges

Only Fully Vaccinated People Allowed at Public Place in Punjab

Issuing an order on December 28, Punjab government said that only fully vaccinated people will be permitted at public places such as markets, malls, hotels and cinema halls in Punjab with effect from January 15. The government ordered private and public sector banks, hotels, bars, restaurants, malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, gyms and fitness centres to allow only fully vaccinated adults.

All government, board and corporation offices located in Chandigarh will allow only fully vaccinated people, according to the order issued by the state’s home affairs and justice department. “…COVID-19 pandemic has posed a huge challenge to the community and affected each and every individual adversely. Considering emergent issues especially because of the new variant of concern Omicron, the persons who are not fully vaccinated are required to take more precautions, the order stated.

“Accordingly all those adult persons who have not yet taken both the doses of vaccination should remain at their residences and should not visit any of public places/market/ function/ public transport/religious places, etc, it said. It further added that vaccination teams where and whenever demanded by office in charges for on the spot vaccination or for regular vaccination camps at places of gathering would be provided by the department of health. e to draw their salaries.