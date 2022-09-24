Chandigarh University case: Punjab Police has got a big success in the Chandigarh University case. The police have arrested the accused army jawan Sanjeev Singh. Police were given transit remand by CJM Bodali to produce the accused in Mohali court. After which he has been brought to Mohali. It is being told that the police will present the accused in the court and demand remand.Also Read - Video: Flash Floods In Arunachal Pradesh Wash Away A SUV | Watch

In a tweet, the DGP of Punjab Police informed that an important success has been achieved in the Chandigarh University case with the cooperation of the Army, Assam, and Arunachal Police.

Crucial breakthrough in the #ChandigarhUniversity case with the assistance of the #Army, #Assam & #Arunachal Police. Accused army personnel Sanjeev Singh arrested from Sela Pass, Arunachal Pradesh. Transit remand obtained from Ld CJM Bomdilla for production before Mohali court. pic.twitter.com/eNhNq9W11R — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) September 24, 2022

The accused Army jawan Sanjeev Singh has been arrested from Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh.

In this case, the police have already arrested three accused including the accused student. The police have got many facts in the initial interrogation of the three accused, i.e., the MBA student, her boyfriend Sunny Mehta, and her friend Rankaj Verma on the basis of which the police are conducting further investigation.