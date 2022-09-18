Chandigarh University Case; Main Accused Arrested: The 23-year-old accused, a resident of Rohru, has been handed over to the Punjab Police in connection with the Chandigarh University obscene photo and video case by the Shimla Police. Punjab Police arrested him in connection with the Chandigarh University alleged ‘leaked objectional videos’ row. The Shimla District Police on Sunday detained a 23-year-old man in the Chandigarh University “leaked” video case after which he was to be handed over to the Punjab Police.Also Read - Chandigarh University Case: Statements, Claims Of CU Admn And Police Raise More Questions | Details Inside

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday ordered a high-level inquiry over the incident at Chandigarh University following the reports that some objectionable videos of several female students were recorded by a woman student. The chief minister also urged the students to avoid all rumours.

CM Mann also assured strict action against those who are found guilty. "Sad to hear about the unfortunate incident at Chandigarh University…our daughters are our honour…a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident…severe action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," said Mann in a tweet.