Chandigarh University Case: The Chandigarh University video leak incident in Mohali slowly seems to unwrap some urgent facts and details about the shocking incident even as claims and counter-claims are being made by the parties involved including the hostel administration and the police. According to the report carried out by Dainik Bhaskar, when the accused girl was caught, she deleted the obscene photos and videos. When the hostel management messaged the boy from the girl’s mobile, he sent a screenshot of the obscene video following which, the university management lodged a complaint with the police.Also Read - Chandigarh University Row: Accused Youth Detained in Shimla, Arrest Likely Soon

The Police have registered a case against the accused student and her Shimla accomplice Sunny in this case under Section 354-C of IPC and IT Act. Also Read - Chandigarh University Declares Non-Teaching Days For Students On These Days | Check Dates Inside

How the whole scandal came to light

According to the police FIR registered in this case, some girls went to hostel warden Rajwinder Kaur at 3 pm on Saturday. They suspected that the accused student was making videos of 6 girls in the washroom. Warden Rajwinder Kaur interrogated the girl. After this, the girl’s hostel manager Ritu was informed about this. Ritu asked them to bring all the pieces related to the case. Also Read - Chandigarh University Row: Accused Girl Shared No Objectionable Video of Other Students, Claims Varsity | 10 Points

The warden reached the girl’s hostel manager with the accused student and the girls who raised suspicion. When the accused student was asked there, she refuted the claim about photos or videos. The manager claimed that when she checked the mobile of the accused student, she found that photos and videos have been deleted from her phone.

The accused confesses

Meanwhile, calls and messages were coming continuously on the mobile of the accused student, after which the manager became suspicious of her. The manager asked the accused student to pick up the call and put the phone on speaker mode. The manager asked the student to ask the caller to send her the photos and videos she had shared with the caller. Upon hearing this, the boy sent her a screenshot of the obscene video. When the manager tightened up, the accused student confessed all the things.

The accused student said that she had made this video. She said that her friend Sunny lives in Shimla, and she sent this video to him and she is not aware of how the video and photo reached the other mobile. After this, the manager called the police.

Questions raised on the claim of SSP

The Punjab Police’s action in the Chandigarh University incident seems to be rather lackadaisical. On one hand, in the FIR, the girl’s hostel manager is saying that the girl has accepted the charge. The accused boy also sent her obscene screenshots. Despite this, SSP Viveksheel Soni says that the girl only made her own video and she sent only her video.

Why was the ambulance called in the middle of the night?

Management of Chandigarh University (CU), as well as IG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar of Ropar Range of Punjab Police and SSP of Mohali Viveksheel Soni claimed that no girl attempted suicide or took any similar step on the university campus.

But then several videos are available on social media platforms showing a girl being taken in an ambulance from Chandigarh University on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday as has been claimed in the caption. An atmosphere of chaos is seen in the video.

The question is, if nothing happened to a girl in the CU, then where and why was she picked up and taken in an ambulance? However, the police officers are arguing that some girls had fainted. Still, the claims of CU management and Punjab Police regarding the whole matter are rather hazy.