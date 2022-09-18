Chandigarh: Amid the raging controversy over the alleged leaked objectionable videos of Chandigarh University students, the Varsity on Sunday declared September 19th and 20th to be non-teaching days for students in varsity “due to some unavoidable reasons.” Notably, the Chandigarh University earlier had claimed that no objectionable video was made of the girl students except a personal video shot by a girl, which she shared with her boyfriend.Also Read - Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: AAP Appoints Raghav Chadha Co-Incharge After Punjab Polls Success

Also Read - Chandigarh University Row: Accused Girl Shared No Objectionable Video of Other Students, Claims Varsity | 10 Points

In an official statement, RS Bawa, Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University said, “There are rumours that seven girls have committed suicide whereas the fact is that no girl has attempted any such step. Also Read - Chandigarh University Row: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Orders High-level Inquiry, Appeals To Avoid All Rumours

No girl has been admitted to the hospital in the incident.”Bawa further said, “There is another rumour that 60 objectionable MMS have been found of different students. This is totally false and baseless. All the rumours of objectionable videos shot of other girl students are totally false and baseless. During the preliminary investigation conducted by the University, there have been no videos found of any student which are objectionable except a personal video shot by a girl which was shared by herself her boyfriend.”

Bawa informed on the request received by the students, Chandigarh University has itself volunteered the further investigation to the Punjab Police Department which has taken one girl into custody and has filed an FIR under IT Act.