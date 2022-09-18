Chandigarh University Girls Hostel Videos Leaked Online: Massive protests were held at Chandigarh University in Punjab’s Mohali after private videos of students at the girls hostel were leaked online. Videos of the girl students illegally filmed at the bathroom of their hostel were leaked on social media.Also Read - Minor Girl Alleges 'Raped by 10-15 Men Every Day at Spa in Gurugram Mall'; 4 Booked

The private videos were reportedly leaked online by a girl of her hostel mates. As per preliminary investigation, police sources said the girl had apparently shared her own videos and photos with her boyfriend but many also suspected she may have also shared pictures of others, according to a report by NDTV. The accused girl have been reportedly taken into custody.

The cyber crime department have also been alerted about the incident and they are looking into the matter.

There were reports that several girl students may have attempted suicide but Chandigarh University and police officials have rubbished the reports. The university said one of the girl student fainted and was taken to the hospital.

A girl in Chandigarh University #commited_suicide due to the nudes shared by her hostel mate on porn sites and selling it to boys. pic.twitter.com/OQMYb7b6WY — Yogita Bhayana योगिता भयाना (@yogitabhayana) September 17, 2022

Punjab govt reacts to Chandigarh University girls hostel videos row

Reacting to the incident, Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains urged students at the Chandigarh University to “remain calm” and said no guilty will be spared. “I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm, no one guilty will be spared. It’ s a very sensitive matter and relates to dignity of our sisters and daughters. We all including media should be very very cautious, it is also test of ours now as a society,” Bains posted on Twitter.

I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm, no one guilty will be spared. It’s a very sensitive matter & relates to dignity of our sisters & daughters. We all including media should be very very cautious,it is also test of ours now as a society. — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) September 18, 2022

‘Do not repost or share videos’: Congress

Congress leader Pawan Khera urged all to not forward or share videos of the girl students filmed illegally at the hostel of the Chandigarh University.

To all responsible Indians, please do not repost, forward or share any MMS/video of the #chandigarhuniversity horror. Let us be a digitally responsible society — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) September 18, 2022

(We appeal to all citizens to strongly condemn sharing of the Chandigarh University video that was shot illegally. Sharing the video or MMS would be an offence under the laws and we urge all to behave responsibly.)