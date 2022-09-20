Chandigarh University Leaked Videos Case: Three days after the incident rocked the city, sources close to the development said two men accused in the Chandigarh University leaked videos case were allegedly blackmailing the arrested woman student to share videos of other hostellers.Also Read - Chandigarh University Row: Woman Student Was Blackmailed Into Circulating Videos By Accused Men| Details

Sources told India Today that accused Sunny Mehta and his friend Rankaj Verma had allegedly threatened to make the woman student's private videos viral if she doesn't share the nude videos of other students in the common washroom.

In this case, the Punjab Police have arrested three persons — a woman student, a 23-year-old man, rumoured to be her boyfriend, from Himachal Pradesh and his 31-year-old friend.

After the incident came to the limelight, other students alleged that videos of nearly 60 girls taking baths in the hostel were leaked.

On Monday, the Punjab Police formed a three-member all-women special investigation team to probe the allegations levelled by students of Chandigarh University that a hosteller had recorded several objectionable videos of women students in the common washroom.

Also, a court in Mohali’s Kharar sent the three accused, including the woman student, to seven-day police remand.

Protests rocked the university campus in Punjab’s Mohali on Saturday night over the issue. Some students even claimed that the videos recorded by the woman student were even leaked.

Earlier, the Punjab Police said the arrested student shared a video of only herself with a 23-year-old “boyfriend” and no objectionable video of any other student was found.

The university authorities too rejected as “false and baseless” reports that claimed videos of several woman students in the varsity hostel were made and leaked on social media and distraught students had attempted suicide after the episode.

The students, however, had accused the university authorities of “suppressing facts” and held a fresh protest on Sunday evening, which continued till late night.

Giving details, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the SIT has been formed under the overall supervision of Additional DGP (Community Affairs Division and Women Affairs) Gurpreet Kaur Deo.

The SIT comprises Ludhiana Superintendent of Police (Counter Intelligence) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti as the in-charge, while two members include Kharar-1 Deputy Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur and DSP (anti-gangster task force) Deepika Singh.

Notably, the woman student was arrested shortly while her alleged boyfriend was nabbed from Shimla in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. The third accused in the case, a 31-year-old man, was also held from the hill state on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the university announced “non-teaching days” till September 24, following which several students returned to their homes. Some parents of students also took back their wards from the campus. It also suspended two wardens for negligence and declared.