New Delhi: The Shimla District Police on Sunday detained a 23-year-old man in the Chandigarh University "leaked" video case. The Punjab Police is likely to arrest the youth soon, according to sources cited by news agency ANI.

Earlier today, the Chandigarh University had claimed that no objectionable video was made of the girl students except a personal video shot by a girl, which she shared with her boyfriend. In an official statement, RS Bawa, Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University said, "There are rumours that seven girls have committed suicide whereas the fact is that no girl has attempted any such step. No girl has been admitted to the hospital in the incident."

Bawa further said, "There is another rumour that 60 objectionable MMS have been found of different students. This is totally false and baseless. All the rumours of objectionable videos shot of other girl students are totally false and baseless. During the preliminary investigation conducted by the University, there have been no videos found of any student which are objectionable except a personal video shot by a girl which was shared by herself her boyfriend."