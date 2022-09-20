Chandigarh University video controversy row: In a shocking disclosure to the Chandigarh University controversy, reports have suggested that the two accused men, Sunny Mehta and his friend Rankaj Verma, had allegedly blackmailed the arrested woman student to make and share videos of other hostel inmates. According to media reports, some chats between the accused girl and the accused men revealed that she was getting blackmailed by them. They allegedly threatened to make her private videos public, if she didn’t make videos of other girl hostellers in the common washroom.Also Read - Chandigarh University Announces No Classes For 1 Week After Leaked Videos Row; 2 Hostel Wardens Suspended
CHANDIGARH UNIVERSITY CONTROVERSY TOP POINTS
Also Read - Chandigarh University Video Case: Two Youths Arrested, Accused Girl Has Known Both For A Long Time Also Read - Chandigarh University Case: Main Accused Arrested By Punjab Police
- Protests rocked the university campus in Punjab’s Mohali since Saturday night over allegations levelled by students that a hosteller had recorded several objectionable videos of women students in the common washroom.
- Some students even claimed that the videos were leaked. The university authorities, however, dismissed these allegations as “false and baseless”.
- Speaking to reporters outside the court, Sandeep Sharma, the counsel for the accused, said there were two videos one of the woman accused and the other of some other girl.
- When asked about allegations against the woman student that she made objectionable videos of some students, Sharma said it is a matter of investigation.
- Meanwhile, the devices of all three accused will be sent for forensic examination.
- Police had arrested the woman student who was accused of making the videos, but had said on Sunday that she had shared a video of only herself with her 23-year-old “boyfriend”, who was arrested from Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.
- Sunny Mehta and his friend Rankaj Verma, too were held from the hill state on Sunday evening in connection with this case.
- The duo was then handed over to the Punjab Police. Police also seized the phones of the three accused, who are stated to be friends.
- The Punjab Police on Monday formed a three-member all-women special investigation team to probe the matter.
- The SIT comprises Ludhiana Superintendent of Police (Counter Intelligence) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti as the in-charge, while two members include Kharar-1 Deputy Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur and DSP (anti-gangster task force) Deepika Singh.
- An FIR under Section 354-C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act has been registered in the matter and further probe is on.
- Also, a court in Mohali’s Kharar sent the three accused, including the woman student, to seven-day police remand.
- This comes following a demand from the students for more privacy in the washroom area and relaxation in hostel timings.
- In a tweet, the university said it stands by its students. “We are always with our students, be it their academic aspirations or their safety and well-being. We will leave no stone unturned to live it up to this commitment towards our students,” it wrote on the micro-blogging platform.
- Meanwhile, the university announced “non-teaching days” till September 24, following which several students returned to their homes. Some parents of students also took back their wards from the campus. It also suspended two wardens for negligence