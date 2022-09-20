Chandigarh University video controversy row: In a shocking disclosure to the Chandigarh University controversy, reports have suggested that the two accused men, Sunny Mehta and his friend Rankaj Verma, had allegedly blackmailed the arrested woman student to make and share videos of other hostel inmates. According to media reports, some chats between the accused girl and the accused men revealed that she was getting blackmailed by them. They allegedly threatened to make her private videos public, if she didn’t make videos of other girl hostellers in the common washroom.Also Read - Chandigarh University Announces No Classes For 1 Week After Leaked Videos Row; 2 Hostel Wardens Suspended

CHANDIGARH UNIVERSITY CONTROVERSY TOP POINTS