Chandigarh University: Punjab Chief Minster Bhagwant Mann on Sunday order high-level inquiry over the incident at Chandigarh University following "rumours" that some objectionable videos of several female students were recorded by a woman student. The chief minister also urged the students to avoid all rumours.

CM Mann also assured strict action against the those who found guilty.

"Sad to hear about the unfortunate incident at Chandigarh University…our daughters are our honour…a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident…severe action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," said Mann in a tweet in Punjabi.

“I am in touch with the administration,” said Mann while appealing to people not to believe rumours.

PROTESTS AT CHANDIGARH UNIVERSITY

Students of the private university in Punjab’s Mohali held protest over “rumours” that some objectionable videos of several women students were recorded, said police. The protest took place past midnight at the Chandigarh University campus located on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh road.

Talking about the incident Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni told reporters that the during the preliminary investigation, it has come to light that a woman student, who had been apprehended, had shared her own video with someone stated to be from Himachal Pradesh whose role is also under the scanner.

He said an FIR under IPC section 354-C (voyeurism) and the IT Act has been registered and the woman student has been apprehended. The university authorities have rejected reports that videos of several women students were made and shared on social media.

(With PTI Inputs)