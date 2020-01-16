New Delhi: In a bid to enhance safety for women against heinous crimes, for the first time, a group of five students from Chandigarh University invented a belt with GPS tracking system, and called it the ‘Queen Belt’.

Explaining the working mechanism of the safety belt, Javtesh Singh, one of the inventors, said that the ‘Queen Belt’ is equipped with an electronic circuit that has a GPS tracking system as well as a mobile SIM card.

“QueenBelt is a smart safety belt which provides safety to women. It automatically detects sexual assault and rape cases. The belt immediately informs the woman’s family and law enforcement agencies. We have also got a patent on the belt. We are also working on a commercial belt,” Singh told news agency ANI.

He said, women can wear it after applying a conductive tape inside the cloth and it can be opened only after entering a four-digit pin. Singh added that the belt has the provision for emergency contacts, who also receive the victim’s location transmitted via GPS, that can easily be tracked using a mobile app.

The belt is especially going to help women who travel late at night, another student Aanchal said.

If anyone tries to cut the belt forcefully, she furthered, an SMS is automatically sent to the emergency contacts. “It will help in reducing rape cases,” she said.