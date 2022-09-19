New Delhi: Chandigarh University in Punjab’s Mohali district on Monday announced a one-week holiday for students after the girls hostel videos leak row. In a statement, Chandigarh University said no classes will be held from September 19 to September 24. However, the faculty and staff members need to report to the university as usual in their respective departments.Also Read - Chandigarh University Video Case: Two Youths Arrested, Accused Girl Has Known Both For A Long Time
“It is informed that from 19.09.2022 to 24.09.2022 will be non-teaching daus for students due to some unavoidable reasons. However, all the faculty/ staff members of the Academic and Non-Academics Departments will report as usual in their respective departments. Other essential services will also be maintained as usual,” the Chandigarh University said in a statement.
Chandigarh University Girls Hostel Videos Row – Key Points
- Protests rocked the campus of Chandigarh University over allegations that objectionable videos of several women students were recorded by a girl hosteller, following which Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday ordered a probe. After a preliminary investigation, police arrested a woman student, while a youth, stated to be her boyfriend, was held in Himachal Pradesh.
- Punjab’s Additional Director General of Police, Gurpreet Deo, who reached the Chandigarh University campus to take stock of the situation after the Saturday night protests, told reporters that the woman student appeared to have shared a video of herself with the youth and no objectionable video of any other student was found.
- Chandigarh University authorities also rejected as “false and baseless” reports that claimed videos of several women students in the varsity hostel were made and leaked on social media and distraught students had attempted suicide after the episode.
- A fresh protest was held on the university campus by a large number of students, including males, with many accusing the university authorities of “suppressing facts” related to the alleged videos and “suicide attempt” by a student. Most of the protesters were dressed in black clothes and chanted “we want justice” in the presence of police.
- Tension prevailed on the campus as protesting students confronted university and police officials, questioning why the university had declared September 19 and 20 as “non-teaching days” thus declaring a holiday for students “if nothing had happened on the campus”.
- Deputy Inspector General of Police G PS Bhullar told the protesters that a Special Investigation Team headed by a senior woman IPS officer will be formed for an in-depth investigation.