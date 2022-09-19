New Delhi: Chandigarh University in Punjab’s Mohali district on Monday announced a one-week holiday for students after the girls hostel videos leak row. In a statement, Chandigarh University said no classes will be held from September 19 to September 24. However, the faculty and staff members need to report to the university as usual in their respective departments.Also Read - Chandigarh University Video Case: Two Youths Arrested, Accused Girl Has Known Both For A Long Time

“It is informed that from 19.09.2022 to 24.09.2022 will be non-teaching daus for students due to some unavoidable reasons. However, all the faculty/ staff members of the Academic and Non-Academics Departments will report as usual in their respective departments. Other essential services will also be maintained as usual,” the Chandigarh University said in a statement.

Chandigarh University Girls Hostel Videos Row – Key Points