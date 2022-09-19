Chandigarh University Video Case: The Himachal Police on Sunday arrested two youths for making viral videos of more than 60 girl students studying at Chandigarh University (CU) in Mohali while taking a bath. They include the young man whose picture was shown by the girl. He has been caught from Shimla’s Dhali and his name is Rankaj Verma while the second accused Sunny Mehta has been arrested from Rohru.Also Read - Chandigarh University Case: Main Accused Arrested By Punjab Police

Earlier, Punjab Police had arrested the girl who made the video. The girl is also a resident of Rohru in Shimla. She has known the boys for a long time. According to sources, the Himachal Police had arrested both the accused in the morning itself.

Late in the evening, both youths were handed over to the Punjab Police. Sunny (23 years) works in a bakery and Rankaj (31 years) in a travel agency. Rankaj is originally from the Sandhu region of Theog.

Meanwhile, angry with the attitude of the university administration and the police in the matter, hundreds of CU students again demonstrated on campus. The students surrounded the dean’s office. They allege that the university administration and the police are suppressing the matter. However, late in the evening, the administration claimed that the students had called off the protest. But reports say that fresh protests have broken out.