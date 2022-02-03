Chandigarh: As the coronavirus cases went down, the Chandigarh administration on Thursday lifted the earlier restrictions on number of employees attending government, private offices and banks. The UT administration in the fresh order said the office will now function with physical attendance of 100%.Also Read - Govt Releases New Guidelines for Reopening of Schools As Covid Cases Dip | Check Details Here

However, the Chandigarh administration said the movement of individuals for all the non-essential activities will remain prohibited between 12.30 AM to 5 AM.

Copy of the order:

Full list of latest guidelines:

Gathering of any purpose should be restricted to 100 people for indoor and 200 persons for outdoor.

The total number of persons shall not exceed 50% of the capacity of the venue.

All hotel, restaurants, cafe, coffee shops, eating places including home delivery will be allowed to function up to 12 AM.

Corona cases: The development comes as the city witnessed 364 Covid cases on Wednesday. As per the updates, the UT positivity rate stands at 9.12 per cent, higher than 5.41 per cent recorded on Tuesday. The active case tally of the city stands at 2,590. Four deaths were reported, which took the fatality count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,129.