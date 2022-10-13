New Delhi: Crafting a food dish is creating a piece of art that shall appeal to all the senses. To cater to a large audience and nourish them, one must really work on the craft. The Lalit food story has always been about investing in chefs and encouraging to hone their craft so the dishes are savoured for their authenticity and originality at the same time.Also Read - Good News For Tourists: Centre Allows Free Entry To All ASI-Protected Monuments From Aug 5 To 15

Recently, the National Tourism Awards recognised the incredible talent of our beloved Chef Nandita Karan, Executive Chef of The Lalit Chandigarh. G. Kishan Reddy, Hon'ble Minister of Tourism, honoured her with the Best Chef (Lady) in the country trophy at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on September 27, 2022. The ceremony honoured the industry stalwarts whose spirit and work enhances travel experiences of millions.

About Chef Nandita Karan

In her remarkable career spanning over 20 years, Chef Nandita has won over several hearts and accolades through her passion of curating delectable delicacies. "I am extremely grateful and humbled to have received this honour. I am glad my recipes and dishes are resonating with our guests and nourishing their souls. It is an over whelming experience and I would like to thank my team for all the support and my senior management at The Lalit who always encourage and give us a free hand us to explore and prepare delicacies," said Chef Nandita, on receiving the award.

Chef Nandita loves to cook Italian food and is working towards popularising regional food from her hometown – Bihar. She has included several recipes from her hometown in the menu which have gained a lot of popularity amongst the patrons. A passionate foodie, she likes the simplicity in these cuisines and the fact that how only few ingredients can do wonders with your dish.

The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group is one of the few rare hotel chains to have two Executive Chefs, both of who have received this honour.