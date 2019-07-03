New Delhi: Nine people were arrested, including four juveniles, on Wednesday, in the Hauz Qazi incident in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area where a temple was vandalised on Sunday night. Earlier on Tuesday, three people were arrested in connection to the incident.

A viral video had surfaced on the internet where a man was seen being beaten up by some people, suspected to be drunk, following a clash between two groups over a parking issue. Communal tension exploded after the quarrel led some people to vandalise the temple in the area.

Following such rage over the incident, Union Minister and Chandni Chowk MP Dr Harsh Vardhan visited Hauz Qazi area on Tuesday to take stock of the situation.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) then accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of being involved in the vandalism of the temple, to which AAP leader Imran Hussain filed a police complaint about the “baseless allegations”.

The temple was reopened on Wednesday morning after Aam Aadmi Party leader Imran Hussain declared that both the communities, Hindu and Muslims brothers sat down together and hugged and said, “Nobody wants riots”.