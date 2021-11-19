New Delhi: The longest partial lunar eclipse of the 21st century will occur today (Friday, November 19, 2021) and will be visible from parts of India. The duration of the eclipse will be 3 hours 28 minutes and 24 seconds, making it the longest in 580 years. The last time a partial lunar eclipse of such length occurred was on February 18, 1440, and the next time a similar phenomenon can be witnessed will be on February 8, 2669.Also Read - Lunar Eclipse 2021: Longest Partial Chandra Grahan To Occur On Nov 19 After 580 Years. Check Timings Here

Lunar Eclipse 2021 time in India:

The partial eclipse will start at 12.48 pm and end at 4.17 pm (India time).

The maximum partial eclipse will be visible at 2.34 pm as 97 per cent of the moon will be covered by the Earth’s shadow.

The penumbral eclipse, which occurs when the sun, earth, and the moon are imperfectly aligned, will begin at 11.32 am and end at 5.33 pm.

Where will the lunar eclipse be visible from India?

The partial Lunar eclipse will be visible from North America, South America, eastern Asia, Australia and the Pacific region.

In India, the rare phenomenon will be visible from a few areas in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. A few areas in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam will experience the last fleeting moments of the partial eclipse just after the moonrise, very close to the eastern horizon.

The penumbral eclipse will be visible from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha but it can be seen only briefly from these places.

A penumbral eclipse is not as spectacular and dramatic as the partial eclipse and sometimes does not even get noticed.

Moon to appear orangey-red in colour:

The moon is likely to appear blood-red in colour, which happens when the red beams of the sunlight pass through the Earth’s atmosphere and get least deflected and fall on the moon.

Next lunar eclipse:

The last lunar eclipse was on July 27, 2018. The next lunar eclipse will be on May 16, 2022, but it will not be visible from India. The next lunar eclipse to be visible from India will be on November 8, 2022.