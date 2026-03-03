  • Home
  Chandra Grahan 2026 Today LIVE: When will Lunar Eclipse be visible in Delhi, Noida, Kolkata, Telangana, Mumbai, Check Sutak timings, and how to watch
Chandra Grahan, also known as a lunar eclipse, will be observed on March 3, 2026. In India, the eclipse will begin in the afternoon and conclude in the evening. On Tuesday, the Sutak kaal will start at 6:23 AM and will continue until the end of the eclipse.

Chandra Grahan 2026 Live: A total lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan, will occur on March 3, 2026. Today’s Chandra Grahan will coincide with the widely celebrated Hindu festival of Holi. It is important to note that the rare celestial event of Chandra Grahan will be visible across India and can be best viewed during early evening and in many region. Chandra Grahan 2026 will be observed on March 3, 2026, Tuesday. In India, Chandra Grahan will begin at 3:20 pm on March 3 and end at 6:46 pm. This year’s first lunar eclipse will last 3 hours and 27 minutes. The Sutak period for this lunar eclipse will begin at 6:20 am. In India, the lunar eclipse will begin in the afternoon and end in the early evening on March 3. The entire eclipse will last for a few hours.

Live Updates

    Chandra Grahan 2026 LIVE: People in northeastern states — Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and West Bengal — will get better visibility because the Moon rises earlier there.

    Chandra Grahan 2026 LIVE: In India, the Moon rises later in the evening, so only the final phase of the eclipse will be visible. The visible portion will occur around moonrise. Cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai will see the eclipse between 6:20 PM and 6:30 PM IST.

    Chandra Grahan 2026 LIVE: The eclipse will start at around 3:20 PM IST. The best viewing window will be between 6:33 PM and 6:40 PM IST. The eclipse will end at 6:47 PM IST.

    Chandra Grahan Live: In India, the lunar eclipse will begin in the afternoon and end in the early evening on March 3. The entire eclipse will last for a few hours.

    Chandra Grahan LIVE: This year’s first lunar eclipse will last 3 hours and 27 minutes. The Sutak period for this lunar eclipse will begin at 6:20 am.

    Chandra Grahan Live: Chandra Grahan 2026 will be observed on March 3, 2026, Tuesday. In India, Chandra Grahan will begin at 3:20 pm on March 3 and end at 6:46 pm.

    Chandra Grahan 2026 LIVE: The rare celestial event of Chandra Grahan will be visible across India and can be best viewed during early evening and in many regions.

    Chandra Grahan 2026 LIVE: A total lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Graham, will occur on March 3, 2026, coinciding with vibrant Hindu festival of Holi.

