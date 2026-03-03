Home

Chandra Grahan 2026 Today LIVE: When will Lunar Eclipse be visible in Delhi, Noida, Kolkata, Telangana, Mumbai, Check Sutak timings, and how to watch

Chandra Grahan, also known as a lunar eclipse, will be observed on March 3, 2026. In India, the eclipse will begin in the afternoon and conclude in the evening. On Tuesday, the Sutak kaal will start at 6:23 AM and will continue until the end of the eclipse.

Chandra Grahan 2026 Live: A total lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan, will occur on March 3, 2026. Today’s Chandra Grahan will coincide with the widely celebrated Hindu festival of Holi. It is important to note that the rare celestial event of Chandra Grahan will be visible across India and can be best viewed during early evening and in many region. Chandra Grahan 2026 will be observed on March 3, 2026, Tuesday. In India, Chandra Grahan will begin at 3:20 pm on March 3 and end at 6:46 pm. This year’s first lunar eclipse will last 3 hours and 27 minutes. The Sutak period for this lunar eclipse will begin at 6:20 am. In India, the lunar eclipse will begin in the afternoon and end in the early evening on March 3. The entire eclipse will last for a few hours.

Chandra Grahan 2026 Today LIVE:

