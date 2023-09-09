Chandrababu Naidu Arrested By Criminal Investigation Department In Corruption Case

Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh): Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, N Chandrababu Naidu was on Saturday arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), TDP party leaders claimed. Earlier in the morning, one arrest warrant was served to the TDP Chief in connection to an alleged corruption case.

Arrest Notice Served to Chandrababu Naidu

In a notice served to Naidu, the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the CID’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), M Dhanunjayudu, said, “It is to inform you that you have been arrested… at 6 am at R K Function Hall, Gnanapuram, H/o Moolasagaram, Nandyala town and it is a non-bailable offence.”

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister has been arrested under relevant IPC sections, including Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 465 (forgery), according to the notice. The Andhra Pradesh CID has also invoked the Prevention of Corruption Act against him. The notice was served under CrPC Section 50 (1) (2).

High drama was witnessed at Nandyal as a team of police officials reached the area to take the TDP leader in custody in the early hours of Saturday.

As per the party, the police will take Chandrababu to Vijayawada by flight from Orvakal Airport. However, Chandrababu strongly objected to the arrest as it was initiated without showing ‘evidence for allegations’.

Chandrababu To Cooperate With Law

Chandrababu said that he would cooperate with the law only if evidence is presented. Before arresting Naidu, the CID took him for a medical check-up where high blood pressure and diabetes were detected, the counsel for Naidu said. “We are approaching the High Court for bail,” he added.

Meanwhile, a minor scuffle also took place between TDP workers and police personnel.

Nara Lokesh Also Detained

The State Police detained TDP leader and party chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh in East Godavari district as a preventive action to maintain the law and order situation in the state.

TDP leaders criticized the police for the late-night action against the senior leader. Reportedly, some of the party workers were detained by the police.

What Was The Corruption Case

The DIG told the TDP chief that he was being arrested in the AP Skill Development Corporation scam, in which he is accused No. 1. A notice to that effect was handed over to him.

Heavy Police Deployed In Area

According to the officials, a heavy police force has been deployed in the area under the command of DIG Raghurama Reddy. However, the police have not responded to the party leaders’ questions saying that the remand report contains everything.

“We have evidence. We gave it to the High Court. The remand report contains all the contents. We will give a remand report before taking him to Vijayawada,” the CID officials could be heard saying during the scuffle.

