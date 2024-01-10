Top Recommended Stories

Chandrababu Naidu Granted Anticipatory Bail By Andhra Pradesh High Court

Chandrababu Naidu was granted anticipatory bail in three cases related to alleged irregularities in Inner Ring Road (IRR) alignment, liquor policy, and sand mining cases.

Updated: January 10, 2024 3:24 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi

Krishna district, Jan 07 (ANI): TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu addresses a public meeting ahead of the TDP's ‘Ra Kadali Ra’ programme, at Tiruvuru, in Krishna on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Chandrababu Naidu: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu in three cases related to alleged irregularities in Inner Ring Road (IRR) alignment, liquor policy, and sand mining cases.

Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP chief is the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and the current Leader of the Opposition. Last year in November he was granted bail by the high court in the skill development scam case.

