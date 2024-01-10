By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Chandrababu Naidu Granted Anticipatory Bail By Andhra Pradesh High Court
Chandrababu Naidu was granted anticipatory bail in three cases related to alleged irregularities in Inner Ring Road (IRR) alignment, liquor policy, and sand mining cases.
Chandrababu Naidu: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu in three cases related to alleged irregularities in Inner Ring Road (IRR) alignment, liquor policy, and sand mining cases.
Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP chief is the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and the current Leader of the Opposition. Last year in November he was granted bail by the high court in the skill development scam case.
