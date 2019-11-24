New Delhi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for including state capital Amaravati in the new political map of India, after the error was pointed out by TDP MPs in Parliament.

Naidu, whose party suffered an acrimonious split with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2018 over its demand for special status to Andhra Pradesh, tweeted, “Dear Sri Amit Shah Ji, truly appreciate your esteemed office’s quick redressal of the issue related to Amaravati not being mentioned on India’s map. You have endeared yourself to Telugu people by taking this step.”

MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy also tweeted that the said error had been rectified.

Taking note of the issue of Amaravati missing from the map, raised by Hon’ble MPs of AP in the Parliament yesterday, I took up the matter with the concerned.

The error has been rectified.

Here is the revised map of India.@JayGalla @MithunReddyYSRC

PC: Survey of India pic.twitter.com/XjCW2a3WIT — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) November 22, 2019

The change sees Amaravati being added as Andhra Pradesh capital in the map, which earlier showed Hyderabad as the capital of both Andhra and Telangana. Hyderabad was made the joint capital of the two states for a period of 10 years in 2014 after Telangana was formed out of Andhra Pradesh that year. However, Amaravati was announced as the new Andhra capital by then-Chief Minister Naidu shortly after.

The new political maps were released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) earlier this month, showing Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh, as union territories (UTs) after they became as such on October 31 as part of the Centre’s August 5 announcement revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Absence of Amaravati in the map had triggered a major row in Andhra Pradesh.

This, however, is not the only controversy triggered by the map, which has already been ‘rejected’ by Pakistan. Nepal, too, has raised an objection to the area of Kalapani being shown as part of the Indian territory.