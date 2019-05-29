New Delhi: TDP National President N Chandrababu Naidu will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday. However, a TDP delegation will likely meet Jagan Reddy at his Amaravati residence before the swearing-in ceremony, stated news agency ANI.

YSRC sources reportedly said the CM-designate spoke to the TDP chief over the phone on May 28 and extended a formal invitation for the swearing-in ceremony.

On Wednesday, YSR Congress Party chief offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala. Before leaving the shrine, Reddy was honoured with a sacred silk cloth, memento and prasadam by top Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials while the priests blessed him amid chanting of Vedic hymns, a temple official reportedly said.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu was unanimously elected as the leader of the Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) on Wednesday. A meeting of the TDLP, attended by the newly-elected MLAs and MPs of the party, was held at Naidu’s residence. “Only Chandrababu should be the TDLP leader. It gives us a lot of confidence and strength,” said a senior legislator Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary.

Later, Naidu appointed Galla Jayadev, who was re-elected as the MP from Guntur, as the leader of the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party. Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, who was also re-elected from Srikakulam, would be the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha, while former Union minister Y Satyanarayana Chowdary would be the party leader in the Rajya Sabha.

The TDP, which ruled the state from June 2014, faced a rout at the hands of the YSR Congress Party in the just-concluded election to the state Assembly, winning just 23 of the 175 seats. The YSR Congress on May 23 virtually decimated the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and appeared on course for a landslide win in Andhra Pradesh with its candidates winning in 74 seats and leading in 76 others.

(With agency inputs)